Finley, WA

Finley FFA students build bunk beds for local foster siblings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINLEY, Wash. — The Future Farmers of America (FFA) Finley chapter is working to keep local foster siblings together by building bunk beds to donate to nonprofit Mo’s Place. The project is possible through the National FFA Living...

