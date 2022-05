AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. With this being the last week of school for so many students in Central Texas, this was a time of elation for most kids. Now local districts are reacting to the news from Uvalde with shock, sadness and reassurance for students and parents.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO