Falls Church, VA

Eden Center, Vietnamese immigrants honored with historical marker in Falls Church

By Mike Murillo
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnamese immigrants in Northern Virginia were honored Tuesday afternoon with a historical marker that now sits aside Eden Center in Falls Church. The plaque tells the story of many immigrants who fled a war-torn Vietnam in the 1970s. According to historians, a great many opened businesses in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood but,...

wtop.com

