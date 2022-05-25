Moville hoping to expand medical services with new clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A rural community in Woodbury County is looking to expand its medical services with a new clinic.

At Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, a representative for the Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee requested financial support from the board.

The official argued that Moville’s current clinic is serving several communities and needs more space to provide medical services.

The board chairman said while the county doesn’t usually supply funding for this type of project, they’re in a unique situation due to the American Rescue Plan Act.

“What we have is a situation where we have ARPA funds and we could potentially review whether or not this qualifies for that and this is a good project for public health out in the county,” said Keith Radig.

The effort to build a new medical clinic has already raised funding, including a grant from the Missouri River Historical Development.

