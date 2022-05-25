ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Art exhibits showcase new work by students in NYC schools

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Brooklyn Borough Arts Festival Visual Arts Exhibition has opened...

Brooklyn students invest, save in class

One Brooklyn high school is preparing the next generation of stock market tycoons.
Bronx woman seeks to protect terracotta sculptures

A Bronx woman is on a mission to protect hundreds of terracotta sculptures in her Parkchester neighborhood.
Memorial Day weekend heats up across NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first half of the Memorial Day weekend was busy in the weather department as a storm system passed through the region on Saturday. Some of those storms included 60 mph wind gusts in the Staten Island area, quarter-size hail in Essex County, New Jersey, and multiple flooded roadways across the Garden State. Most of the tri-state area accumulated about a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Central Park received some of the higher rain totals, but still less than an inch.
U.S. Navy dive tank in Times Square ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A Navy dive tank draws attention from Times Square visitors and locals alike.
Queens families still waiting for help after Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida devastated parts of New York City back in September, and some Queens families are still dealing with the damage left behind. Nine months later, some residents haven’t received money from FEMA to help rebuild, while others haven’t even been able to move back into their homes.
Bethpage Air Show cut early due to weather

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Bethpage Air Show was halted just as it took flight on Saturday in Jones Beach, according to event organizers. This year’s event broke a two-year streak of cancellations. The United States Navy Blue Angels was set to headline the event, according to the organizers. The show initially went as planned after practice for the event was canceled on Thursday due to poor weather conditions.
Skin cancer prevention tips

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday weekend will see many of us outside basking in the sun, but before you head out don’t forget your sunscreen. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, but it’s also the most preventable. Colleen Slattery knows this all to well, she was diagnosed with melanoma after spending years in the sun. Colleen tells her story, which includes hiring a plastic surgeon from Northwell Health to be part of her care. Dr. Neil Tanna, explains why plastic surgeons are needed for some cases involving skin cancer and also shares easy steps we can all take to prevent getting skin cancer. If you’d like more tips on how to prevent skin cancer, head to Northwell.edu/skin-cancer.
Thunderstorm watch as storms roll into area

Flash flooding is possible as rainfall could accumulate in New Jersey.
Memorial Day weekend kicks off with muggy skies, storms likely ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday began with muggy skies and humid feels, and by the afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up to around 80 degrees. During the middle part of the day, a frontal system is expected to slide across the region and bring with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The storm prediction center has placed portions of the tri-state area at a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday.
