Top Gun Maverick cast and crew loved filming in San Diego

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — It's been more than 35 years since Top Gun hit theaters. It romanticized military aviation, pushed Tom Cruise to a whole new level of superstardom, and showed off the beauty of San Diego. The long-awaited sequel once again features San Diego and it's pretty clear...

Hire the California Tom Cruise for special appearances!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans will be at the theaters seeing the new “Top Gun: Maverick” this Memorial Day Weekend. And the California Tom Cruise. Jerome LeBlanc, will be at select theaters in San Diego surprising excited fans. “California Tom Cruise” stopped by the KUSI...
The 7 Best Dog Parks in San Diego

Balboa Park, Hotel del Coronado, and SeaWorld are only some of the amazing places you can visit in San Diego. However, for pup owners, the question is a bit different – where can I take my dog for a safe walk?. This is a question asked by both travelers...
The 5 Absolute Best Camping Sites Near San Diego

When people mention San Diego, California, we immediately think of its vast palm trees, fabulous beaches, and shopping stores scattered all over the place. But despite that, San Diego is also home to incredible landscapes that can provide an escape for those who want to check off their outdoor bucket lists. Even if you live in the bustling city of San Diego, you can still find a way to get your dose of nature within a minute or an hour’s drive from here.
CBS 8

San Diego native's cousin survives Texas school shooting

SAN DIEGO — "Its been overwhelming to be honest. Its been very difficult," said San Diego native and SDSU graduate Melissa Abeyta. Abeyta was in shock to find out her 9-year-old cousin Kendall was inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman rushed in killing 19 students and two teachers.
San Diego Events Calendar

The San Diego County Fair returns as “Heroes Re-Unite!”. The Greatest Collection of Orchestral Musicians in North America back together again, on one stage. All in Del Mar. June 10 – June 18. Happy 100th Birthday Judy!. Worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday with an uncanny recreation of...
San Diego's Best Restaurants 2022

Overall | Specific Cuisines | Specific Dishes | Ambience | Drinks. Ever walk into a restaurant or bar and get that feeling that it’s exactly the place you need at that exact moment in time? That’s how I feel when I look at the cover of this year’s “Best Restaurants” issue. We’ve tempered our joy for a while now. But nothing is tepid or restrained about Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. Nothing is cautious about a slowly turning carousel that includes a fully stocked bar and ice cubes engraved with pole ponies. It makes me want to stay awhile in the awe of a room that’s actively trying to enchant me; to curate a light buzz, cavort with strangers, loosen the propers.
14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego's California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
The Daniels Family Takes Us On a Tour of Their Lake San Marcos Home

Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
San Diego's top weekend events: May 26-29: Strawberry Festival, San Diego Symphony and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
A Small San Diego Loft Has DIY Art Ideas and Adorable Dogs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Jeff Campbell, husband Tim Dunphy, two dogs, and revolving cast of foster dogs we rescue from Mexico. Location: Hillcrest neighborhood — San...
Greek Chicken hosts giveaway for 35th

Greek Chicken, a family-owned restaurant company launched in El Cajon in 1987, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month with a gift card giveaway promotion on Instagram. The company is also awarding 35 points to its top 25 customers who order via the Greek Chicken app during in the month of May.
$2 Movie Tickets for Family-Friendly Flicks Offered This Summer by Regal Cinemas

Ready for a feature flick? Or perhaps even a double feature with the kids?. Throughout the summer, Regal Cinemas will be offering a promotion that allows for $2 movie tickets. The deal will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the company’s 2022 Summer Movie Express series. Family-friendly movies like “The Lego Movie,” “The Lorax,” and “Detective Pikachu” will be featured as part of the promo. Movie availability will vary by location, however.
