California State

How to talk to children about traumatic events

By Eric Harryman, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

For parents who are not sure how to talk to their children about traumatic events, CEO of Arrive Alive California Angela Webb has some steps on how to start.

Webb told FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall and Eric Harryman that parents should first take a step back to process the events.

