ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Reggie Bullock donating $100k to Kinston Teens

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyyhx_0fpMUiOH00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One thing the city of Kinston is known for is good basketball.

The area has produced many successful basketball players, including Reggie Bullock. The former Kinston High and UNC standout who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks is giving back to his hometown.

Bullock was named the winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The award includes $100,000 to be given to the organization of Bullock’s choice. He chose a place that honors his roots in his hometown.

Kinston Teens, a local nonprofit, will receive the big check.

“To wake up Sunday morning and get the news from Reggie’s manager that he actually won the award, that blew our minds,” said Chris Suggs, founder and executive director of Kinston Teens.

Suggs said Bullock has been a big advocate for his hometown, and works to improve social justice issues.

“His vision aligns well with ours,” Suggs said “We’re working to improve the material condition here in Kinston, as well as a lot of advocacy around LGBTQ rights issues and gun violence issues. Reggie lost both of his sisters to tragic murders over the last few years. He’s very passionate about it because it hits home, and unfortunately it hit homes for a lot of us here in Kinston too.”

This donation is the biggest Kinston Teens has received in its time as a nonprofit.

“We are working on some different plans and ideas, but what we do know is that these funds are going toward community development purposes,” Suggs said. “One project in particular is the Kinston Teens Neighborhood Hub. We’ve renovated this house into a center for our organization to operate out of, and now we’re working to expand to some of the surrounding property.”

It’s an award Suggs said shows the importance of the Kinston community.

“We’re famous for basketball, and we’re also famous for making waves with the amount of young people leading and improving our community,” he said. “To have this announced during the NBA Game Three of the finals while millions of people are watching is definitely huge and it shows the positive impact Kinston teens has in this community.”

Suggs said they’ll get the money some time this summer, and plan to have a recognition ceremony in Kinston to thank Bullock for his work and donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pregnant woman shot ‘multiple times,’ suspects in custody in S Main St ‘disturbance,’ High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects in a “disturbance” that left a pregnant woman with multiple gunshot wounds in High Point have been arrested. Officers identified Deontre A. Horne, 19, and Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19 as being involved in the incident. Horne and Williamson were both charged with attempted murder on arrested on Wednesday. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Basketball
City
Dallas, NC
Kinston, NC
Sports
Kinston, NC
Society
City
Kinston, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD arrest several people after altercation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight Thursday night. Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Paul Ryan to campaign for Tom Rice, who voted for Trump impeachment

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) will campaign for Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. “Tom Rice is a man of principle, a man of conviction, and a leader who always puts South Carolina’s interests […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
WNCT

Suspect in suspicious death arrested in Mississippi, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department reports the husband of a woman found dead on Tuesday in Greenville was arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder. GPD said in a media release that Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was arrested in Biloxi, Miss., around 2 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with murder in the death […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Schools board begins process to remove controversial member

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools Board of Education met in a special session Thursday morning and voted to begin the process to remove board member Eric Whitfield. In a media release, officials said the board’s Litigation Committee met with Rebecca Williams and Grace Pennerat, attorneys from the law firm Poyner Spruill, LLP. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Click It or Ticket continues through June 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Now through June 5, as part of the N.C. Governor Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign, law enforcement officers will be increasing patrols in all 100 counties to make sure everyone is buckling up, whether driving or riding.    Violating state seatbelt laws can result in a fine of up […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Gun Violence#Kinston High#The Dallas Mavericks#Lgbtq
WNCT

US Marshal has message for murder suspect involved in alleged love triangle: ‘Surrender to authorities’

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Marshal leading the search for a woman accused of killing a cyclist said her capture is inevitable. “Come forward,” Deputy Brandon Filla said on “NewsNation Prime” on Friday. “Surrender to authorities. It’s just a matter of time. We’re working day in and day out. We’d like to safely bring you into custody so you can have your day in court and tell your side of the story.”
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
WNCT

Arrested teen sneaks loaded gun in SC holding facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A 13-year-old arrested for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall with his mom sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken. We previously reported that 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes and her son were arrested for presenting a gun at Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy