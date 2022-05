GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony charge was filed Thursday against 37-year-old Michael Hale. Grand Forks Police say around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 18th, Hale, who is an employee of Brothers Firearms in the Grand Cities Mall, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round went off. Hale was originally cited, but has since been charged with one felony count of Reckless Endangerment.

