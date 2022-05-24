ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Officials: Tri-State Tollway Pileup Kills 1, Hurts 7 Others

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — One person died and seven others also were injured Tuesday in a pileup crash involving at least seven vehicles on the Tri-State Tollway around...

www.usnews.com

CBS Chicago

A state trooper was left disabled in a crash, and now the driver is catching a break

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when you approach emergency vehicles with their hazard lights flashing – but is it just tough talk?The wife of an injured Illinois state trooper is wondering that after her husband was critically injured by a driver who didn't move over. Adding insult to injury, she says the driver is now catching a break.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar learned all about her 19 months of hell.Video shows a charming, charismatic guy named Brian Frank – dancing and twirling a big umbrella and kissing his bride. That was the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armored car driver who stole $537,000 worth of coins gets probation

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to stealing $537,088.22 in coins while working as an armored car driver between May and August 2019. Cameron Bowman, 31, received a sentence of 24 months probation from Judge Catherine Haberkorn after pleading guilty to felony theft. Haberkorn also ordered him to pay $525,000 restitution to his former employer, Thillens Cagistics.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Suburban Chicago man charged in machete attack

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suburban Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond for allegedly slashing another man repeatedly with a machete after they argued over parking outside an apartment. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports 25-year-old Rashad Crosby of Calumet City was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tuesday’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn officials praise police after arrest

Oak Lawn officials applauded the efforts of the village police department after an arrest took place following an alleged road rage incident. The incident took place on May 10 when two drivers got into a verbal altercation while driving southbound near 105th and Cicero, according to police. After the two drivers pulled over, near 107th and Cicero, one of them walked toward the other and fired shots, hitting the victim twice, reports state.
OAK LAWN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen fired at least 40 rounds on the Near North Side — and much of it was caught on video

At least three gunmen fired dozens of shots Thursday evening on the Near North Side, leaving nearby residents rattled, but no one injured. Much of it was caught on video. Chicago police officers who were on patrol radioed shots fired at 7:04 p.m., initially estimating 15 to 20 shots fired, then 30 to 35 shots, then 40 to 45 shots as the gunfire continued during their transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with helping her sister shoot another woman in Rogers Park

A North Side woman faces felony charges for allegedly helping her sister shoot another woman in Rogers Park last month. Prosecutors charged Kamiah Alford, 25, with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm even though they are not accusing her of personally firing the weapon. Around 10:15 a.m. on April 29,...
GLENWOOD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 17, hurt in Ravenswood Manor shooting

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side. The girl was traveling in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. She suffered a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department is budgeted for 1,300 more officers than are on the force now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police officers have had their days off canceled – with the possibility of 12-hour shifts on the table – as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Days of for all officers were canceled for full-duty sworn members beginning this past Tuesday. This will remain in place until Tuesday, May 31. This comes as a staffing shortage impacts how the department tackles crime in the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina got her hands on the numbers involved with the CPD staffing shortage and brought them to a security expert. Molina learned more than 750 officers...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged traffickers arrested by TRI-DENT; moving drugs on the train

Illegal drugs are getting to Starved Rock Country by car...and lately, on the train. On Tuesday, TRIDENT agents were investigating alleged drug dealers carrying illegal narcotics aboard a Chicago to Princeton passenger train. Later that afternoon, agents began following 39-year old Paul Hayden on foot in Princeton. They intercepted him...
PRINCETON, IL

