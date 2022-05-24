ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senator Murphy Implores Lawmakers to Act on Guns After Texas School Massacre

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday implored his colleagues to act to combat gun violence hours after a mass shooter killed 14 Texas school children, dismissing a common Republican argument by saying, "Spare me the bullshit about mental illness." Murphy, who before his election to...

