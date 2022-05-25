RFK Community Alliance receives $4,115 Allison Keller Education Technology grant from Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism
Press release submitted by RFK Community Alliance. RFK Community Alliance is pleased to announce it has received a $4,115 Allison Keller Education Technology grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism for the...harvardpress.com
