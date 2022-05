HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Can’t get to a doctor’s office? The Little Flower Clinic mobile unit in Hazard could be your next step. ”You know we have these disabled people and people that can’t get out of the house. So that is where our home visits come into play. Because we get out to their homes and take care of them there, and that’s my main goal right now,” Little Flower Clinic receptionist Caitlin Bush said.

