Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

It’s been a tough past several weeks for PGA Tour star and world no. 22 Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau has dealt with injuries to his left hand- which he seems to have suffered while playing ping-pong– and hip, which have limited him to five starts on the Tour this year. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a late scratch at the PGA Championship this past week, saying he would try to give it a go at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the event immediately following Southern Hills. Alas, DeChambeau was forced to make a tough choice, as reported by the Golf Channel.
