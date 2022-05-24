Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

Rory McIlroy got off to an excellent start at the PGA Championship, shooting a 65 in the opening round at Southern Hills. The low score represented his best start at a major since the 2011 U.S. Open. What really excited golf fans was the fact that McIlroy had won each of the previous majors where he had shot 66 or lower in the opening round. However, it was not to be for the PGA Tour star, who faltered down the stretch to finish eighth. McIlroy got brutally honest on the disappointing finish, per BBC.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO