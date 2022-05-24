ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus. Stricker was out of competition for...

www.foxsports.com

Related
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
The Spun

Justin Thomas Uses 1 Word To Describe PGA Championship Comeback

The golf world was stunned over this past weekend at how Justin Thomas was able to win the PGA Championship. Thomas looked to be out of it heading into the final round on Sunday but thanks to a late charge and a collapse by Mito Pereira, he was able to win the major in a three-hole playoff.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest on disappointing PGA Championship finish

Rory McIlroy got off to an excellent start at the PGA Championship, shooting a 65 in the opening round at Southern Hills. The low score represented his best start at a major since the 2011 U.S. Open. What really excited golf fans was the fact that McIlroy had won each of the previous majors where he had shot 66 or lower in the opening round. However, it was not to be for the PGA Tour star, who faltered down the stretch to finish eighth. McIlroy got brutally honest on the disappointing finish, per BBC.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau makes tough choice at Charles Schwab Challenge

It’s been a tough past several weeks for PGA Tour star and world no. 22 Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau has dealt with injuries to his left hand- which he seems to have suffered while playing ping-pong– and hip, which have limited him to five starts on the Tour this year. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a late scratch at the PGA Championship this past week, saying he would try to give it a go at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the event immediately following Southern Hills. Alas, DeChambeau was forced to make a tough choice, as reported by the Golf Channel.
GOLF
Golf.com

Michelle Wie West to leave LPGA Tour after next week’s U.S. Women’s Open

Michelle Wie West is looking ahead. And, for the foreseeable future, saying goodbye to the LPGA Tour. Wie West told Golfweek‘s Beth Ann Nichols that she plans to play next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina before stepping away from the LPGA Tour. Beyond that, Wie West is only planning for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach at this time.
GOLF
BBC

Rory McIlroy: US PGA 'one that got away' for four-time major winner

Rory McIlroy admits he will reflect upon his US PGA Championship display as "one that got away" after his challenge for a fifth major title fell away. A five-under 65 saw McIlroy lead after day one at Southern Hills before error-strewn rounds on Friday and Saturday sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.
GOLF
#Pga#Senior Pga Championship#Covid#Ap#Americans#The Regions Tradition
FOX Sports

Scheffler part of crowded Colonial leaderboard after PGA cut

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler did something last weekend that he rarely does, watching a golf tournament at home after missing a cut. The world's No. 1 player is back on the course, and tied atop a crowded leaderboard at Colonial. Scheffler was among eight players who...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Steven Alker, Bob Estes share Senior PGA lead at 64

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — On a day when birdies were flying around Harbor Shores in the first round of the Senior PGA Championship, Steven Alker began soaring with an eagle. The 50-year-old New Zealander, who already has won twice and leads the PGA Tour Champions money list with...
GOLF

