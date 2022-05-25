WATCH: Tragedy in Texas

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers says the Texas school shooting is another sad and horrifying event that needs to prompt some sort of gun control legislation in the state. The governor says he’d really like to work with the Republican legislature to get some gun control laws into...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues to leave store shelves empty across Wisconsin, a new executive order aims to prevent people from cashing in and taking advantage of worried parents. Gov. Tony Evers signed an order Thursday declaring the ongoing shortage a “period of abnormal economic...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A World War II veteran died the day after receiving a congressional medal. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Raleigh Nayes of Chippewa Falls was part of Merrill’s Marauders, a unit of several thousand U.S. soldiers who attacked the Japanese from behind their lines in Burma in 1944. The unit was named for its leader, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we want to focus on a nationwide mission that needs thousands of volunteers. Stories Behind the Stars is looking for people to research and write the stories of all the U.S. military service members who died during World War II.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of the best athletes from northeast Wisconsin are on their way to the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse after their performances in Thursday’s sectional finals. For full results head to:. The Division 2 sectional in Waupun was postponed until...
