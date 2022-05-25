ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RCSD students recognized through Rochester Children’s Scholarship Fund

By Amal Elhelw
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 100 RCSD high school students were recognized for their academic achievements.

This includes 15 seniors who are furthering their education next fall. These students are being recognized by the Rochester Children’s Scholarship Fund, which is a non-for-profit organization that supports high school students with a grade point average of 3.25 or better.

“It’s a phenomenal program and its something that I think every student should aspire to get into,” said Richard Vega, President of the Rochester Children’s Scholarship Fund. “It’s a private scholarship that gives money to underprivileged students that have good grades and it’s open to every single student. It doesn’t matter what race, color or creed you are.”

Tuesday’s honorees have received financial stipends during the school year as they have maintained their grade point average. This translates into each student receiving dollars each marking period.

With this financial support, students are able to purchase supplies, books, and work fewer hours during the school year or save for college.

