Peachtree Ridge's Kantrel Smith signs with McPherson College

Shiloh grad Marcus Spivey was hired in April as the new head boys basketball coach at Central Gwinnett. Spivey was a first-year head coach at Therrell in 2021-22, guiding his team to a 14-10 record and a state playoff berth — a vast improvement after it went 6-17 the season before he arrived. Prior to being hired at Therrell, he was an assistant coach at Duluth for six seasons and at Central for one season. He played college basketball at Life University.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO