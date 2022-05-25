ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early returns favor Ivey, Britt in GOP primary (updated)

By Star staff
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

On a wet Tuesday night in northeast Alabama, hopes were dashed and raised among candidates seeking their party’s nomination for state offices.

Around 10 p.m., with two-thirds of the votes counted by an AP estimate, in the GOP primary election for U.S. Senate, Republican Katie Britt (45.4% of the vote) was fending off chief opponents Mo Brooks (28.8%) and Mike Durant (23%).

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, with about two-thirds of the vote counted, incumbent Kay Ivey held an easy lead (55.1% of the counted votes) over chief opponents Lynda Blanchard (19.4%) and Tim James (15.6%).

Those choosing the Democratic ticket at their polling place gave Will Boyd (64%) a commanding lead for a U.S. Senate nomination over opponents Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson, while Malika Sanders-Fortier (33.3%) was squeaking by Yolanda Flowers (33.2%) in a very tight race in the Democratic primary for governor.

