For the third straight summer, there won’t be a dam installed at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say water flow in the Russian River is still too low because of the ongoing drought. Building a dam now would run the risk of disrupting a fish habitat and causing other environmental issues. The low water flow could also pose health risks. Officials say the water will likely be warmer and more stagnant, meaning dangerous pathogens and beach closures. Harmful blue-green algae also presents a water quality concern, and parks officials have decided no dam actually means better water quality given the drought situation.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO