Lake County, CA

Lake County Flotilla’s Launch Dock Walker Program at Hope4Health Fair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Hope4Health Fair held at Austin Park in Clearlake, California on May 14, 2022, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County maintained a booth to highlight their Dock Walkers Program. The booth was set up to distribute clean boating kits for boat owners and valuable information regarding fuel spills in a boat...

What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 5.27.22

The seasons are changing with the warmer weather and longer days. This weekend launches summer and all of its glory. There will be weeks filled with picnics, swimming, camping, live music, and more BBQs than you can count. It’s the busiest time of year for our family. One thing that I love about being a local is knowing I live where so many people visit and vacation. There’s really no reason to leave Lake County in the summer–we have several things booked on the calendar already. But one of my favorite parts about this time of year is the spontaneous things that just happen. It’s running into friends you haven’t seen in a while at the pool, going to the drive-in because you just found out what movies are playing, the let’s meet up at the lake just because we have time, Friday night pizza at the neighbor’s house because they’re in town for the weekend, and finding yourself star gazing once again in our dark night sky. These usually are my favorite memories–the unexpected, the accidental, the living in the moment. I hope our summer is filled with these kinds of surprises. This week we’re excited to tell you about something new happening in Lake County. It’s called the Families Together Program. It is a great way to support a family in the foster care system and truly make a difference in people’s lives. Whatever your plans are, have a happy, safe weekend.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
