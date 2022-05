'Tis a glorious late Spring morning on our ridge above Austin Creek, between the great pacific and the Russian River! Very watery indeed. Speaking of which, the late and very welcome rains were splendid, but we are now at the onset of extreme fire danger. The magnificent redwoods surrounding my airy cyber-hut are greatly benefited of course by the fog, but the rest of the trees and plants are not so lucky! So we must, as stewards of of our local lands and ultimately of the entire planet, learn how to live and yes, thrive, using less of this precious and finite resource.

CAZADERO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO