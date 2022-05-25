ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Human trafficking survivor shares journey to freedom

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQrLq_0fpMMsgd00

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting for survival. One woman recounts the nearly three years she was sex trafficked.

Eyewitness News spoke with her about her journey from victim to survivor and how an arrest by Monroe County Law Enforcement helped her gain her freedom.

Lacey Goldsmith is a wife, a mother of three children, and a certified nursing assistant.

“It’s great you know the life I have now, where I’m not you know just trying to survive the next minute, second, and everything like that,” said Lacey Goldsmith, sex trafficking survivor.

Her dream life started as a nightmare as 29-year-old Goldsmith is a survivor of sex trafficking. When she was 22, she says her friend recommended she become an escort for extra money. The job would seal her fate with her trafficker, John Golom.

“He didn’t make it obvious exactly what was going to happen until it was too late,” said Lacey goldsmith, sex trafficking survivor

She says Golom used the tactic of grooming, where the trafficker builds trust in order to manipulate the victim.

PA State Trooper charged with assaulting a motorist

“I still 100% didn’t know that I was being trafficked because my trafficker would constantly say things that you know these guys do. He would say ‘oh well, the door’s always open you can leave if you want,” said Goldsmith.

But she couldn’t leave his control for nearly three years. Lacey was sex trafficked in her home state of Florida, New York, and in the Poconos.

She became pregnant and Golom used her newborn child as a way to keep her from leaving him.

“If you don’t work, you know I’m going to take your baby away from you. If you don’t work, you know I’m going to send your baby away and I’m going to tell them that you’re hurting your baby, and then you’ll have to go to jail too,” Goldsmith explained.

She was eventually caught in a sting operation by Detective Kim Lippincott who is with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, in 2018. She got away but was later taken into custody with Golom in New York.

Golom is now in federal prison convicted of federal sex trafficking offenses. It was Detective Lippincott who helped reveal that Goldsmith was a victim and not a criminal.

Goldsmith began to heal and turn her life around through programs designed to help turn sex trafficking victims into survivors. She was finally reunited with her family in September of 2019.

Bloom for Women is a program based in Bethlehem that provides a sanctuary for women of trafficking and exploitation. It is very similar to the program that helped Goldsmith.

The CEO says there are misconceptions about sex trafficking victims.

“They may think ‘well why didn’t they just run away?’ or ‘why don’t they just leave?’ it’s not that simple. While the, ‘me too movement’ created opportunities for women to be believed and other victims to come forward and share their story and be believed, oftentimes the victim is blamed,” explained Carol Andersen, CEO, Bloom for Women.

Lacey’s story will hopefully bring awareness to the problem of sex trafficking in our communities.

Andersen says people should be aware of signs that someone may be the victim of trafficking. If you suspect someone you know is being trafficked contact the national human trafficking hotline at 1-800-373-7888

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Kingston police find parents of lost child

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Rally held in Luzerne County to end gun violence

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County took to the community Saturday calling for an end to gun violence. In Dallas Saturday afternoon a line of mothers holding signs, standing along route 415 all to bring awareness to gun violence. “I don’t want to have to worry every time they walk out the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Wilkes-Barre man stole money from deceased veteran

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after police say he stole money from a deceased veteran. Plains Township Police say Robert Hickey, age 43, used a deceased man’s debit card to take out money from an ATM and purchase goods in a Plains Township Sheetz on April 6. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
State
Florida State
City
Bethlehem, PA
WBRE

Baby left in car while parents break into house, police say

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with forging at least 40 COVID relief loans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County woman was charged with COVID-19 related fraud charges on Friday, May 27. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Angela Castillo of Freeland, PA, allegedly submitted no fewer than 40 forged Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications on behalf of other individuals for payment. Castillo’s actions led the Small Business […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mother pushes AED in schools after son’s death

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County mother works every day to spread awareness about AEDS in honor of her late son, who died from sudden cardiac arrest at just 15 years old. “Greg’s on the floor. No one is starting CPR but he’s obviously not breathing. I ran over and grabbed his face […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Arrest in Williamsport shooting investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshals Task Force arrested a man police say has a connection to a Williamsport shooting on April 3. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Daimeer Abdul Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia Monday after his arrest warrant was issued for a Williamsport shooting. Investigators […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#Pa State Trooper
WBRE

Say yes to ‘Veterans Know’ campaign to combat mental health issues

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many military men and women who served our country carry with their invisible wounds. Those wounds are mental health issues connected to time served on the battlefront that surface on the homefront. The mental health toll that’s taken by deployment can linger long after active duty. Advocates for veterans are […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bullying discussions continue after Williamsport student assault

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A mother who says her child was assaulted by other kids while on his way home from school is speaking out. The parents are now seeking legal action to ensure this never happens again. “I feel absolutely terrible. I feel helpless and it hurts my heart every day for my son […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

State Police bring in extra help for Memorial Day

MOUNTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— People are gearing up for the long holiday weekend, but it’s important to remember safety, especially when getting behind the wheel. Sadly the holidays bring more reckless drivers and alcohol-related crashes. The Montoursville State Police will have extra hands on deck this weekend to help keep drivers safe. It’s the time […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

At least four dead in home explosion in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least four people are dead after an explosion in Montgomery county. The blast happened at a home in Pottstown Thursday night. Officials say there may be two people who are unaccounted for, another two people were transported to the hospital for injuries. Three homes were destroyed in the explosion. […]
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to Police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, Garcia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Parenting Playbook: Swimming Safety

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the warmer weather is here, many parents will pack up the kids and head to their favorite swimming spot. So it’s important to always keep safety in mind. While close and constant supervision is essential when children are playing in and around water, learning how to become a skilled […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

CDC recommends children receive COVID booster

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A CDC recommendation last week makes children ages 5 to 11 years old, eligible for a COVID booster shot. The question facing parents of this age group is, should their child get the booster for now or wait? April McDermott is 8 years old and her mother showed up Thursday afternoon […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Bike ride raises money for cancer research

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cross-country bike ride of college students has a goal, to raise money for cancer research. The Illini 4000 is a non-profit bicycling team from the University of Illinois. They pedaled from New Jersey Wednesday and stopped at the Lehighton Outdoor Center in Carbon County to stay the night at […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Elementary student hit by car in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon. According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street. Eyewitness News was told […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man charged with assault of 5-month-old in Union County

GREGG TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Union County man is in custody after assaulting a 5-month-old child. According to law enforcement, on Saturday, April 30, troopers from PSP-Milton responded to the Evangelical Community Hospital for a 5-month-old female that was unresponsive. Police say around 10:00 a.m., 911 received a call […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One of eight businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Wednesday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct eight compliance checks […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy