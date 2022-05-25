New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Surfaces

The second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming fourquel. The film will feature a mix of new and returning elements from the MCU, including the latest appearance of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. It's already been confirmed that Valkyrie will be stepping into the role of "King Valkyrie" in the film, and will hopefully be getting a trailblazing storyline along with it. The trailer also revealed an interesting detail regarding Valkyrie's role in the film — namely, that it seems like she's using Zeus' (Russell Crowe) thunderbolt as a weapon. It remains to be seen whether or not this confirms the many theories that Zeus will be killed during the events of the film.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO