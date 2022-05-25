ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Surfaces

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters around the world, pacing towards a billion-dollar haul when the dust finally settles. Despite it still being in cinemas, some behind-the-scenes shots have found their way online, including one that suggests Wong (Benedict Wong) nearly had more help at...

theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

First ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Hero

Marvel just debuted the first trailer for their She-Hulk TV show, which revealed the show’s full title is actually She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character, a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA the Incredible Hulk. I guess being green runs in the family?
TV SERIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Elizabeth Olsen
Sam Raimi
Benedict Wong
Benedict Cumberbatch
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Officially Reveals Russell Crowe as Zeus

Zeus has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been expected that Russell Crowe would be playing the deity in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, but now the appearance is officially official. The first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder seemingly showed Zeus from the back, purposefully keeping his face hidden from the viewers. On Monday, the full trailer was released, and it didn't bother keeping Crowe's not-so-secret role under wraps.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Trailer's Terrible Reception Forces Marvel Studios to Redo 'Bad' CGI

Expectations are incredibly high for the grand arrival of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and after a grueling wait, fans of the billion-dollar franchise finally got to see a glimpse at the character played by Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. However,...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

New 'Avatar 2' Trailer Gives Us Our First Glimpse at Sully's Kids

Remember Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for James Cameron's sequel finally revealed the first proper look at the long-awaited Avatar 2: The Way Of Water. Except, it isn't available online yet. The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon last week and is playing before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Friday -- it'll likely be released online sometime down the road.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Tribute to Loki That You Probably Missed

The next installment in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be the first film in the series without Loki, Odinson's adopted brother. Tom Hiddleston's Loki was killed in the current timeline during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and a variant from another timeline still exists outside the laws of time and space, working alongside the TVA in his solo Disney+ TV series. As far as Thor knows, though, Loki is dead, and the Asgardian has chosen to honor his fallen brother with a permanent tribute.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines John Krasinski With Rest of the Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios shocked fans with their lineup for the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Their version of the Marvel group featured Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alternate Baron Mordo and John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Fans were shocked to see the latter of the group appear as a member of the Fantastic Four as he's been fan-cast in the role for years. None of the other members of Marvel's first family appeared in the movie, but one digital artist has an idea of who could appear alongside Krasinski.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Marvel Studios
Twitter
Movies
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Gives Valkyrie an Epic New Weapon

The second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming fourquel. The film will feature a mix of new and returning elements from the MCU, including the latest appearance of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. It's already been confirmed that Valkyrie will be stepping into the role of "King Valkyrie" in the film, and will hopefully be getting a trailblazing storyline along with it. The trailer also revealed an interesting detail regarding Valkyrie's role in the film — namely, that it seems like she's using Zeus' (Russell Crowe) thunderbolt as a weapon. It remains to be seen whether or not this confirms the many theories that Zeus will be killed during the events of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Teases Potential Connection to Iconic Venom Story

The first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, giving fans a colorful look at Marvel's next feature film. The trailer revealed the first earnest look at Russell Crowe's Zeus, and introduced one of the spookiest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. As the trailer clips along, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher arrives and teases just how terrifying of a villain he'll become in the movie. In fact, it's during one of Gorr's shots a potential tease comes involving the eventual arrival of symbiotes to the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch lands next lead movie role

Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch will be the next leading man for Bourne director Paul Greengrass. News of the pair's collaboration emerged from Cannes Film Festival via Deadline, with the movie in question, titled The Hood, set to be a period action drama centring on England's peasant revolt. In the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder confirms return of Lady Sif

Thor: Love and Thunder is officially bringing back Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif to the MCU. The actress was said to be involved all the way back in 2020, but up until the sequel's new poster release, nothing was written in stone. As you can see below, Alexander is credited at...
MOVIES

