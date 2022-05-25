Art exhibits showcase new work by students in NYC schools

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s always a big event for the world premiere of the hottest new art exhibit.

The 2022 Brooklyn Borough Arts Festival Visual Arts Exhibition has opened at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

The festivals in each borough are sponsored by the New York City Department of Education. Students from pre-K through 12th grade submitted their work earlier in the year.

Jahni Gould Stone is a senior at Metropolitan Diploma Plus High School in Brownsville, Brooklyn. “This was for an art class. We picked a historical figure,” he said.

Victor Edwards is a senior at Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood, Brooklyn. “To me, it means the world. It’s important in young people’s lives to always be creative and show that creativity,” he said.

Mayasia Cain is a senior at Origins High School. “Even coming here, I think my work does not deserve to be here at all. I see it does and I can get credit and do what I want to do,” she said.

Celina Leroy is a teacher at Metropolitan Diploma Plus High School. “Most of the time I’m a cheerleader. You can do it. It’s coming out good,” she said.

The Borough Arts Festivals happen at the end of the school year in each borough.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.