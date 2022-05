The Usos had a lot to celebrate on tonight's WWE SmackDown after their win over RK-Bro last week, where they defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They kicked things off on tonight's SmackDown, and Jey wasn't too happy with some of the boos. Jey welcome everyone to SmackDown and then Jimmy said he needed everyone to throw their 1's in the sky and thank the Tribal Chief and Needle Mover himself Roman Reigns. Jey then thanked Roman for letting them defeat RK-Bro on their own with a smile. Then he said that two days ago was their 12th anniversary, and 12 years ago they walked down the ramp and never thought they would still be standing in the ring in front of the fans.

