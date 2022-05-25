ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured following shooting near Fresno Airport

By Peter Lopez
 4 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening following a shooting near Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says...

