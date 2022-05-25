Doctors beginning to see a small number of people who had COVID have a stroke

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two well-known political figures suffering a stroke, North Carolina attorney general, Josh Stein, and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate, John Fetterman.

Doctors say you don’t need to be in the political spotlight to fall victim to what some call the silent killer.

“We as physicians see and hear of strokes on almost a weekly, monthly basis,” says Dr. Mary Knox, physician and owner at Avance Care South Park. “It happens quite a bit.”

Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke, and every 3 and a ½ minutes someone in the U.S. dies from a stroke according to the CDC. Doctors are starting to see another infection be a contributing factor.

“Also, one thing people aren’t aware of is that Covid can actually increase your risk for stroke for a few months after the infection,” added Knox. “We have seen that happen in a small percentage of patients, it’s not real common and we don’t completely understand why it occurs, but it is something to be aware of.”

QCN is not saying this is what happened to the North Carolina attorney general, The doctors or Stein haven’t released a cause, but Stein did announce a week before the stroke he tested positive for Covid.

Doctors say everyone needs to remember the acronym Be Fast when spotting the symptoms of a stroke. B for balance, E for eyes, F for face, A for arms, S for speech, and T for timing.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Also, while you may not see a change in these areas, a person with you might, and both Fetterman and Stein credit their wives for seeing something wrong and making them go to the hospital right away.

“Be fast when you respond,” says Knox. “The faster you respond to a stroke the better the outcome is going to be. Many times, people can recover well from a stroke without any residual symptoms if they get seen and treated quickly enough.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.