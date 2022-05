There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.

