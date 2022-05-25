ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police investigating man reportedly harassing women on local college campus

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating 25-year-old Lovish Manocha for several incidents on a local college campus.

Over the last month, sources tell Channel 11 that Manocha has been harassing women on the Carnegie Mellon University campus, following closely behind women walking alone late at night. Our sources say Manocha was able to get into each of the students’ secure dorms without their permission. The news is not sitting well with some students.

“I definitely feel incredibly unsafe and off-put by it,” student Caitlyn Santiago tells Channel 11.

“It’s incredibly unsettling,” Kevin Logrande said. “It’s obviously never a good thing to have anyone being followed or feeling uncomfortable in a place they’re supposed to feel safe.”

Our sources tell us Lovish Manocha was recently expelled from the Westmoreland County Community College’s Murrysville campus where he was accused of similar misconduct.

A month ago, Manocha was arrested by the Carlow University Police for driving the wrong way without a license at 1:45 in the morning. He falsely told police he was a CMU student. Since he was in the U.S. on a student visa and does not have a license, his car was impounded.

Students say they’re remaining vigilant.

“Probably best to stay safer and walk with people or be generally more aware,” Logrande added.

“There are some safety precautions in place like the blue light system but it’s definitely not the greatest assurance when there are people entering buildings,” Santiago tells Channel 11.

The Carnegie Mellon University released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our campus community is the university’s top priority. This incident is part of an ongoing investigation by the Carnegie Mellon University Police Department, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, which has identified a person of interest who is not affiliated with the university. The CMUPD is aware that the person of interest is not in the Pittsburgh area at this time, and that there is no immediate threat to the campus community.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

pghcitypaper.com

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor

On May 8, 2022, Sean O’Donnell and his husband Todd Collar returned home from an outing with their four kids to find a large sign in their neighbor’s backyard. “It was about nine feet tall,” O’Donnell tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “It was angled into our backyard. So, not the alleyway where whoever walks their dog can see it, but into our yard.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
