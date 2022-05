CLEARFIELD, Utah – Tiffani Fergeson gets teary when she talks about the moment she decided to get sober. “It changed everything for me,” Fergeson said through tears. A woman whose checks Fergeson had forged for drug money was testifying against her in a Weber County courtroom three years ago when Fergeson had a thought: If she’d taken a different path, they might have actually been friends.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO