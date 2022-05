OVERLAND (KMOV) -- A man who had a felony warrant fled police and pointed a gun at officers Thursday, Overland Police tell News 4. The man was driving on Page Avenue when police tried to pull him over. Police said he then smashed into a passing motorist, kept fleeing and hit other vehicles. The man jumped out of his car near Page and Walton with a gun and attempted to run away, police said.

OVERLAND, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO