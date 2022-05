MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Saturday, May 28. One man was killed, and three others were wounded. Around 3:45 a.m., police said two Milwaukee men were shot. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man died of his injuries at the scene. A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO