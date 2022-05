HOOVER, AL. (WCJB) - Three days before Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida baseball team faced off with Texas A&M in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, the Aggies had run-ruled the Gators 10-0 in seven innings in the second round of play. So, the chances of a different outcome weren’t in the orange and blue’s favor if the past were any indicator of predicting the future.

