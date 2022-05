WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got a huge donation this week from a person who’s not even from this country. Ira Hotsuliak is a Ukrainian exchange student here in the falls that News Channel 6 has been following since the start of the war. She said she brought the idea to help the food bank to her school in Archer City and got a huge response.

