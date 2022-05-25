Lucy McBath delivers speech after winning in Georgia primary

ATLANTA—When Atondra Bush sped into the Rainbow Elementary School parking lot on Election Day, you could hear the exasperation in her voice as she called out to voters on the sidewalk. “Am I too late?” she asked. It was 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday’s primary election day. The polls had...
ATLANTA - One Georgia state Senate seat and as many as 10 state House seats are headed to runoffs on June 21 after a majority of voters couldn’t choose a party nominee on Tuesday. Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones will contend for the Republican...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Wayne Black was one of the few African Americans in the crowd as about 100 people gathered recently at the Republican Party headquarters near Columbus, Georgia, to hear from U.S. Senate candidate and football legend Herschel Walker. A member of the Muscogee County Republican Executive...
GEORGIA (WDEF) – Candidate Butch Miller has conceded the race for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor of Georgia. ‘I don’t know what God’s plan is for my future or how I might be of service to Him and my fellow man, but I rely upon Him’
ATLANTA - The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump. Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of...
Black women are the most reliable Democratic voting group in Georgia and they’re making their voices heard — especially this year with abortion rights and Medicaid expansion at the top of mind for many voters WABE has spoken with this 2022 election season. That’s also in light...
MAY 27, 2022 | Today let’s review the 2022 primary. First, let us thank the candidates, the winners and losers, for we cannot vote in our democracy without candidates. They allow it to work. The most satisfying and surprising turn of this primary was that Lisamarie Bristol ousted Solicitor...
ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda (GCPA), issued the following statement about election integrity during the Georgia Primary on May 24, 2022:. “We are still assessing the impact of the numerous problems Georgia...
ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
Georgia voters can expect a run-off for some candidates after the primary elections. According to Georgia's new voting laws, run-off elections are now four weeks after the primaries. Candidates such as Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall, who both are Democratic candidates running for Lt. Gov., are heading into a runoff, election officials say.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades.
ATLANTA — Four cities have reportedly submitted bids to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention and Atlanta is one of them. NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki tweeted Friday evening that a DNC official said Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and New York City were the cities that submitted bids. Friday, May 27 was the deadline to do so.
ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
The nation’s only political action committee dedicated to electing Black women is celebrating the advancement of seven endorsed candidates in this week’s primary elections, including three in Georgia. Glynda Carr, CEO of Higher Heights for America PAC, released a statement lauding the victories of Stacey Abrams, Nikema Williams...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eyes have been on several major statewide races in Georgia, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. Locally, voters will decide several county commission and school board races, including the next chair of the Savannah-Chatham School Board. Scroll through the list below to track results or find a […]
ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November. The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.
