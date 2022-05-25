ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lucy McBath delivers speech after winning in Georgia primary

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Daily Beast

Georgia’s New Voting Law Actually Drew Voters Out—In Rage

ATLANTA—When Atondra Bush sped into the Rainbow Elementary School parking lot on Election Day, you could hear the exasperation in her voice as she called out to voters on the sidewalk. “Am I too late?” she asked. It was 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday’s primary election day. The polls had...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia state legislative races head to June runoffs

ATLANTA - One Georgia state Senate seat and as many as 10 state House seats are headed to runoffs on June 21 after a majority of voters couldn’t choose a party nominee on Tuesday. Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones will contend for the Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Reviewing the 2022 Georgia primary winners and losers

MAY 27, 2022 | Today let’s review the 2022 primary. First, let us thank the candidates, the winners and losers, for we cannot vote in our democracy without candidates. They allow it to work. The most satisfying and surprising turn of this primary was that Lisamarie Bristol ousted Solicitor...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

COVID-19: Positive cases rise 30% in Georgia over the past week

No COVID-19 deaths reported in Gwinnett or Walton County this past week. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally as well as in the USA with positive cases up 30% in Georgia in the past week. Deaths, however, are down from 65 last week to 44 this week in Georgia and none reported in either Gwinnett or Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia candidates look to run-off elections

Georgia voters can expect a run-off for some candidates after the primary elections. According to Georgia's new voting laws, run-off elections are now four weeks after the primaries. Candidates such as Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall, who both are Democratic candidates running for Lt. Gov., are heading into a runoff, election officials say.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

RESULTS: Georgia primary, local elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eyes have been on several major statewide races in Georgia, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. Locally, voters will decide several county commission and school board races, including the next chair of the Savannah-Chatham School Board. Scroll through the list below to track results or find a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | Georgia primary election winners so far

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November. The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.
GEORGIA STATE

