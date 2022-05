GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend and Florida Highway Patrol is asking people to drive cautiously to help avoid accidents. State troopers are asking all drivers to pay close attention to speed limits and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. They say if you’re driving a vehicle that usually sits for a long period of time, like a boat trailer or camper, double-check the tires.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO