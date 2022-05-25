Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda, central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO