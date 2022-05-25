ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Emotional Trevino delivers for Yanks on late dad’s birthday

By JAKE SEINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muMbl_0fpMIJNO00
1 of 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Trevino stood next to his pinstriped teammates, hands on his head, and looked around at the celebration he’d just set off at Yankee Stadium.

Exactly the moment he and his father dreamed about together. Until Joe Trevino died in 2013.

Tears welled in Jose’s eyes as the moment set in. This was the best birthday present he could have given his dad.

“It would have been awesome for him to be here,” he said. “But I know he’s watching.”

Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning to rally the ailing New York Yankees past the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Tuesday night, ending a three-game skid and capping an emotional day that also included his second homer of the season and a tying single in the seventh.

Trevino began what would have been Joe Trevino’s 69th birthday by sipping coffee out of his father’s favorite mug. He ended it with a most unexpected moment for a player acquired just before opening day as a glove-first backup catcher.

Joe Trevino had lived this moment with his son over and over.

“My dad was a huge Yankees fan,” Jose Trevino said. “He would always put me in these scenarios. He always said, ‘Ninth inning, down one, you need a base hit here to tie the game or win the game at Yankee Stadium.’

“He always said, like, ‘I’m preparing you to be a Yankee, always,’” he added.

Trevino’s solo homer in the third helped New York build a 3-0 lead, and his single in the seventh tied it at 5.

Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout in the top of the 11th off winner Clarke Schmidt (3-2), adding to his solo homer that helped the Orioles erase their early deficit and putting pressure on New York to score in the bottom of the inning.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa plated automatic runner Gleyber Torres — who homered twice — to tie it, spoiling Bryan Baker’s bid for his first big league save. Marwin Gonzalez followed with another single, and Trevino then scorched the winning hit off Baker (1-2) into the left-field corner.

Trevino raised his arms as he rounded first, then was swarmed near second base by teammates. The first-year Yankee stepped out of the scrum and briefly soaked in the scene by himself.

“You get to wear pinstripes, you have fun with it and you take advantage of it,” the 29-year-old said. “And even if you’re wearing them, you don’t get to wear them forever, so enjoy it while you have it.”

A former Texas Ranger who grew up in Corpus Christi, Trevino began his postgame interview by directing sympathies to victims of a shooting Tuesday that killed 19 children in a Texas elementary school.

“My thoughts and prayers to everybody in Texas,” he said.

Trevino had a similarly emotional moment in 2018, when he delivered a walk-off hit for the Rangers in his third major league game, which happened to come on Father’s Day. Kiner-Falefa also scored the winning run in that game for Texas.

“That was a cool moment for him to really earn those pinstripes,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It’s incredible. It’s something you can’t explain.”

Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez and Trevino combined for six hits from the bottom three slots in the order, which helped the Yankees overcome injuries to DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton. LeMahieu was scratched shortly before first pitch with left wrist discomfort, and Stanton was replaced by pinch-hitter Estevan Florial in the seventh due to right calf tightness.

LeMahieu had an MRI that came back clean. He received a cortisone shot but could be back within a day or two. Stanton will have an MRI on Wednesday.

The Yankees also added closer Aroldis Chapman to the injured list Tuesday, and sluggers Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson remain on the COVID-19 IL. Gonzalez, who replaced LeMahieu at third, was hit by a pitch in the right hand in the seventh but stayed in the game.

Torres hit two of the Yankees’ four solo homers off starter Bruce Zimmermann, with Anthony Rizzo and Trevino also connecting.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery cruised into the seventh before allowing Hays’ leadoff homer, which cut the Yankees’ lead to 3-2. Montgomery was promptly replaced by Michael King, who gave up a go-ahead, three-run homer to ex-Yankee Rougned Odor.

Odor had four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to nine games for Baltimore, which had won four of five.

“We’re facing some good arms, did some good things,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just didn’t have enough tonight.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. ... LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before first pitch. ... New York activated C Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees are expected to give LHP JP Sears (1-0, 0.00) his first big league start Wednesday night. The 26-year-old has dominated Triple-A this season and pitched two scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the big club. Baltimore plans to start RHP Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41).

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees might not have to trade for a new outfielder after all

In the past few weeks, there have been discussions about the New York Yankees trading for an outfielder to help supplement the deficiencies produced by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both have struggled considerably on offense this season, with Gallo hitting .165 and Hicks recording a .209 average. Gallo also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have Signed Longtime Cardinals Star

The New York Yankees signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Thursday. The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will immediately join New York's major league roster ahead of a pivotal four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. According to FanGraphs, Carpenter ranked 12th in WAR among all position players from 2013...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
FanSided

A rare Cardinals-Cubs trade to fix St. Louis’ starting rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade. Could Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley be exactly what they’re looking for?. When the Reds let Wade Miley walk right to the Cubs off waivers, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production. Miley has a 3.38 ERA in three starts with the North Siders, and could instead fetch the Cubs — not the Reds, as originally intended — a top-30 prospect come the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright opens up on relationship with Yadier Molina

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright recently opened up on relationship with Yadier Molina and … woof. Cardinals fans are going to miss these two. For almost two decades, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have formed what is perhaps baseball’s best pitcher-catcher combo. They are on pace to break the record for most games played by battery mates and have been the driving force behind the St. Louis Cardinals’ sustained period of success.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Rangers#Orioles#Ap
UPI News

New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter

May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced. Shortly after signing him, the Yankees inserted Carpenter into their lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the team's lineup after center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched before game time with hamstring tightness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

New York Yankees sign 3-time All-Star

In a move to bolster a roster decimated by injuries, the New York Yankees announced Thursday they had signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter. Carpenter will make his Yankees debut on Thursday night as a designated hitter. He was listed as batting eighth in the line-up for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, replacing Aaron Hicks, who was scratched due to hamstring tightness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter making Yankees debut Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter has been added to the starting lineup on Thursday against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees signed Carpenter to a big-league deal on Thursday to help fill the void while DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is banged up and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) and Josh Donaldson (illness) are on the injured list. Carpenter was added to the lineup after Aaron Hicks was scratched as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
The Associated Press

Mets host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (21-26, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (31-17, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (19-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-25, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy