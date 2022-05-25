Superior and Northwestern advance in WIAA softball playoffs

For this weekend, starting Saturday morning, on the Prospectors Trail system, trails 1 thru 7 are open, still have some water on the trail in spots but those segments have a hard solid bottom and are passable, but certainly use caution. Trail 8 is open except for the north loop, east of August Lake and north of the Tomahawk Road, FR 377, that northern loop will remain closed. Trail 9 is open. Trail 10 is open, except for the southeastern segment that connects over to the Arrowhead Road, that short segment is still underwater and remains closed. Need to use the Trail 11 connection north of there when traveling east and west on the system. From Sawbill Landing, north end of Trail 11 on FR380, trail is currently closed east of there. We still have two culverts washed out on FR174, Dumbbell Lake Road and it will probably be another week before we can get those fixed. Trail 11 has several other gully washers on hills on FR 359. Trail 12 is closed with culverts washed out and several trail segments still flooded and are not passable. Not sure when Trail 12 will dry up enough to allow repairs to be made.

ELY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO