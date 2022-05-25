ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

IFALLS FLOODING

cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of proposed BWCA legislation gather at Duluth City...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Biwabik, Wisconsin

Hibbing, MN- Range Regional Airport has set June 28 as their final public information meeting. They will share the results and findings from their Master Plan update at the meeting. The meeting will be held inside the passenger terminal. There will also be a virtual option. Biwabik, MN- Residents will...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Experts urge ATV safety before hitting the trails this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season which means more people will be out on trails with their ATVs. Officials warn riders to be cautious. Last year, the Wisconsin DNR reported nearly 50 fatalities from off-highway vehicle accidents across the state,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Trail by Trail: Cable, Ely, Minnesota

For this weekend, starting Saturday morning, on the Prospectors Trail system, trails 1 thru 7 are open, still have some water on the trail in spots but those segments have a hard solid bottom and are passable, but certainly use caution. Trail 8 is open except for the north loop, east of August Lake and north of the Tomahawk Road, FR 377, that northern loop will remain closed. Trail 9 is open. Trail 10 is open, except for the southeastern segment that connects over to the Arrowhead Road, that short segment is still underwater and remains closed. Need to use the Trail 11 connection north of there when traveling east and west on the system. From Sawbill Landing, north end of Trail 11 on FR380, trail is currently closed east of there. We still have two culverts washed out on FR174, Dumbbell Lake Road and it will probably be another week before we can get those fixed. Trail 11 has several other gully washers on hills on FR 359. Trail 12 is closed with culverts washed out and several trail segments still flooded and are not passable. Not sure when Trail 12 will dry up enough to allow repairs to be made.
ELY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Breaking ground: Veit’s new Duluth regional facility in the works

DULUTH, MN-- A ceremony was held Thursday to break ground in Duluth for the new Veit facility. Veit is a demolition, earthwork and specialty contractor. The new $5 million regional facility will be located at 1100 W. Gary Street, in Duluth. The 12,808-square-foot space is a brownfield redevelopment project in...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Wolfpack fall to Northfield Raiders

DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Rain or shine, the Duluth Wolfpack lacrosse team hosted the Northfield Raiders. While it was a back and forth battle in the first two quarters, the Raiders pulled away and packed their bags with a 12-6 win over Duluth. Copyright 2022 CBS3 Duluth. All rights...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hibbing Police looking for volunteers to help flooding victims

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3) - Continued rainfall across much of the region is causing flooding in many areas of the Northland, including near Kabetogama. According to Hibbing Police, residents near Kabetogama are losing their homes daily. Hibbing Police are looking for volunteers to help fight rising floodwaters. The plan is...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Proctor Memorial Day observance holds special significance this year

PROCTOR, MN-- The annual Proctor Memorial Day observance holds a special significance this year because it marks 50 since a fatal crash. The crash in 1971 killed Captains James Verville and Sherman Gonyea, two Proctor F-101 pilots. In commemoration of the occasion, two F-16s from the 148th Air National Guard...
PROCTOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water levels recede but the threat of mold cold be your next problem

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - All this flooding has caused significant damage to homes and businesses, but if you’re not careful, it can also impact your health. Mold grows where there’s moisture, especially during a flood. It can grow in ceiling tiles, wood, drywall, carpet, and more.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Failed search for UMD chancellor cost $166,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The failed search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor cost $166,000. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced on Monday that none of the three finalists invited for interviews got the job. The university began a national search...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northland Walk for Food Allergy raises awareness for food allergies

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The food allergy community and its supporting allies gathered Saturday for a walk through Canal Park to raise awareness of food allergies. The Aleia Project is a Northland-based organization focused on alerting the community about food allergies. It was started by three moms who...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Many show up to Memorial Day kick off despite cold

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Much like the rest of us, organizers at the Bong Center in Superior were hoping the weather would warm up for this holiday weekend. But despite the rain and cold, hundreds still showed up for their Memorial Day summer kick off. “Memorial Day is...
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth poet helps those dealing with grief

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - After the Texas school shooting, many of us are struggling with feelings of grief. One local poet is dedicating her time to helping people put those feelings into words. Cathy Cato has always used poetry to help process her emotions. “What I’m doing has...
DULUTH, MN
News Break
Politics
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: Alleged school threat was written list of names

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police Department have determined an alleged threat make against Lincoln Park Middle School was a written list of names from “several months ago.”. Police said Friday that, due to the recent tragedy in Texas, students who had known of the list brought their concerns forward to staff.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth felon gets nearly 8 years for illegally owning a gun

DULUTH, MN-- A Duluth man will spend almost 8 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents, Jesse William Peterson, 40, possessed a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver. Back in October 2020, Duluth Police attempted to arrest him at a Piedmont residence on...
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Marshall boys, North Woods girls claim 7A golf titles

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Duluth Marshall boys and North Woods girls are headed to the Class A state golf meet. The Hilltoppers pulled away for a 57-stroke win in Virginia to claim the section seven title. Senior Tucker D’Allaird posted two rounds of 71 to claim medalist honors at the section championship meet.
DULUTH, MN

