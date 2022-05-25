ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

 4 days ago
TV-FBI This image released by CBS shows Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan in a scene from the season finale of the series "FBI." CBS has pulled the season finale episode after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. (David M. Russell/CBS via AP) (David M. Russell)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show's season four finale titled "Prodigal Son." The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network re-aired the show's 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

