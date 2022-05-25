Lane Carter wins runoff for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo City Council member Lane Carter has defeated Todd Kolls in the primary runoff election for Tom Green County Judge.

Carter received 52.32% of the votes cast in the primary runoff on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while Kolls received 47.68%.

Carter spoke to attendees at his election night watch party at Mr. T’s Grocery and Deli in San Angelo on Tuesday night, saying Kolls had just called him to congratulate him on his win. Concho Valley Homepage staff were at the scene to capture a video of Carter’s victory speech.

Carter and Kolls initially faced off with two other candidates in the Republican primary for Tom Green County Judge — Tommy Usery and Joe Hyde. In the final results, Carter received 35% of all votes cast and Kolls received 32%.

Carter, a San Angelo native, served on the City Council representing District 5 in San Angelo from 2016 until he stepped down in 2021 to run for Tom Green County Judge. He has owned two companies in San Angelo and has worked as a nurse.

