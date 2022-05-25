ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Lane Carter wins runoff for Tom Green County Judge

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H9L9_0fpMGW6f00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo City Council member Lane Carter has defeated Todd Kolls in the primary runoff election for Tom Green County Judge.

Carter received 52.32% of the votes cast in the primary runoff on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while Kolls received 47.68%.

Election Results: 2022 Texas primary runoff

Carter spoke to attendees at his election night watch party at Mr. T’s Grocery and Deli in San Angelo on Tuesday night, saying Kolls had just called him to congratulate him on his win. Concho Valley Homepage staff were at the scene to capture a video of Carter’s victory speech.

Carter and Kolls initially faced off with two other candidates in the Republican primary for Tom Green County Judge — Tommy Usery and Joe Hyde. In the final results, Carter received 35% of all votes cast and Kolls received 32%.

Carter, a San Angelo native, served on the City Council representing District 5 in San Angelo from 2016 until he stepped down in 2021 to run for Tom Green County Judge. He has owned two companies in San Angelo and has worked as a nurse.

Find out more about Lane Carter here Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street closures beginning Tuesday, May 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures. College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Filling potholes around the city

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Potholes are a nuisance on many roads due to weather or wear and tear, and because of that, it can causes issues for you, the driver. “If we don’t get it repaired it’s obviously just going to get bigger so early detection, early cure is what we’re shooting for,” said Patrick Frerich, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Elections
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
KLST/KSAN

Active Street Projects

SAN ANGELO, Texas- If you’ve ridden around town, you’ll notice plenty of construction and street projects. Looking at 2022 the goal for the city of San Angelo is to keep moving forward and finishing up current projects so they can add new ones to the plate. Currently, each project, all in different phases from rehabilitating […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff shares his thoughts on Uvalde

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – San Angelo ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff talked with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue during the 5 p.m. news on May 26th, 2022. Dr. Dethloff shared his thoughts on the incident in Uvalde. “It truly just rips your soul apart and it’s completely senseless,” Dr. Dethloff shared. “For me, a superintendent of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. The trial date is still set for June 28. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.
COLORADO CITY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interested in working as an officer; SAPD is currently hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the positions of Police Officer as well as Dispatcher. This career requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity and a sense of community, It is both challenging and rewarding. If this sounds like you or someone you know it is encouraged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Election Night#Politics Local#Election Local#Concho Valley Homepage#Republican#The City Council#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Possible tornado touchdown near Sterling City

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the Sterling City County Sheriff’s Office a Tornado touched ground on highway 158 West traveling toward Sterling City shortly before 7:00 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The post warned Sterling City residents to take cover. UPDATE 7:44 PM: The Sterling City County Sheriffs’ Office updated […]
STERLING CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texans walk for Uvalde victims

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A temple man and his organization will be walking around Bell County for the next 21 days. Each day represents one of the 21 victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting. It started on Thursday honoring Miranda Mathis. The walk serves as a fundraiser and time of remembrance. Thursday there […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KLST/KSAN

Abilene 4th grader speaks on Uvalde shooting after local prayer vigil

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Following the tragedy in Uvalde, members of Saint Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church organized a prayer vigil to lift up lost lives and loved ones left behind in the wake of the appalling shooting. “They’re innocent. You pray… You think they’re safe at school,” Abilene grandmother Tina Najera said of the tragedy in […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

In the Wake of Uvalde, Security Increased for San Angelo Area Schools

SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses. Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts. SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mesquite Heat fire reaches 82% containment

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat fire reached 82% containment Thursday, on day 10 of its burning in rural Taylor County. The size of the fire remained the same at just less than 11,000 acres in size, according to a release from the Texas A&M Forest Service. ⮞Click here to view Big Country Homepage’s […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy