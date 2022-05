Ahead of the 2021 season, Elizabethtown softball was still on the hunt for its first district title. Now, the program has won two in as many years. The Lady Panthers won their second straight 17th District Tournament championship Wednesday evening, taking down Central Hardin 6-2 at the Elizabethtown Sports Park. The victory ensured a repeat of last season’s district title game result, as Elizabethtown had beaten the Lady Bruins the previous year as well.

