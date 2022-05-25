ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Tomah Softball opens regional play with shutout win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 4 seed Tomah Softball picked up a 6-0 shutout win at home...

La Crescent baseball advances in sectional with win over Caledonia

La Crescent and Caledonia faced off in the second round of the MSHSL Section 1AA baseball tournament. Caledonia struck first but La Crescent would go on to win 10-2. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CRESCENT, MN
UWSP baseball advances to first College World Series since 2013

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team punched their ticket to their first College World Series since 2013 with an 11-7 win over UW-Whitewater Saturday. “A lot of us worked very hard for this. Finally, a dream came true. Job is not finished, but definitely something to be excited for,” senior Aaron Simmons said.
WHITEWATER, WI
Aquinas baseball falls short during battle of top teams

Aquinas baseball finished their season against Eau Claire North. Aquinas came into the game 21-2 and a one seed for the Divison 3 playoffs. Eau Claire North went into the game with a 20-2 record and is a 1 seed for the Divison 1 playoffs. Aquinas started out on top...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Luther Softball upsets Bangor in regional final

Luther Softball pulled off a 4-3 upset over top seed Bangor in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals Thursday afternoon. Luther jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Bangor scored two in the fourth via a Nora Tucker sac fly to deep right center. Luther got one run back the next frame, and Bangor could only muster one final run in the seventh.
BANGOR, WI
Sports
Holmen sophomore Young headed to State Tennis

Holmen boys tennis will have one representative at WIAA Individual State next week, and it’s their top singles guy, Vince Young. Young is a sophomore and has held the No. 1 singles spot since freshman year. His freshman year record was actually better than his numbers this season, but this was the year he found the success at sectionals to be able to punch a ticket to Madison.
HOLMEN, WI
PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Body found in La Crosse River near Sparta

A body found in the La Crosse River near Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the death of the body found in the Township of Sparta. A call to 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday came from a canoer that had found the body.
SPARTA, WI
22 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells

Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Marshfield Clinic Breaks Ground on New Wisconsin Rapids Facility

Marshfield Clinic Health System broke ground for its new hospital in Wisconsin Rapids at the existing Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, 220 24th Street South. Leaders from the Health System and Wisconsin Rapids community were on site to commemorate the groundbreaking. The hospital, which will be named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Wisconsin Rapids, will include:
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services. Marshfield shut down 15 wells after receiving results Tuesday. Adams shut down one of two wells with elevated PFAS levels after receiving results May 4. Communities including La Crosse, Eau Claire and Madison have also shut down wells due to PFAS contamination.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Union Center man dies in town of Forest accident

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Friedl of Union Center died in a Vernon County’s second fatal motor accident on Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash that had occurred at about 2:49 p.m. with injuries on County Highway V, north of Highway 33, in the town of Forest, near Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI

