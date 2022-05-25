ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Camp Lejeune warns people of explosives-filled beach area at Browns Island

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Camp Lejeune is warning people to stay away from a stretch of waterway and land called Browns Island.

That's because the beach area is actually an active bombing range for the United States naval forces.

Camp Lejeune said one wrong step could be deadly because dangerous explosives remain hidden along the island.

The explosives are from live-fire trainings that date to before World War II.

Through the years, there have been thousands of live rounds of ammunition aimed at this area.

Range Control Officer Nicholas Klaus said that some of that ammunition may not explode for years.

