ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

By Ella Shemwell
wevv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the National Parks Service. The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant will provide funds to assist owners of historic buildings with rehabilitation and revitalization. It also provides money for repairs to buildings damaged by...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New homes revealed to tornado survivors

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Cravens Pool closed for third straight summer due to repairs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the third summer in a row, Cravens Pool will be off-limits to people in Owensboro. The facility remains closed as the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department pushes for upgrades. Parks Director Amanda Rogers tells 14 News the Parks Department is facing several structural and mechanical...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, KY
Society
County
Hopkins County, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

City of Evansville holds meeting to address homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville area officials unveiled their 10-year plan to address homelessness in the area on Thursday night. The Department of Metropolitan Development and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness hosted the meeting. Their last plan was laid out in 2012, and Gayl Killough presented the new one...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro Memorial Gardens Hosted the Annual Day of Remembrance Service

Memorial Day is a day to remember and mourn those in the military that died while serving the country. "It's a holiday with a purpose and it is a purpose for us communally to recognize the contributions and sacrifices that have been made by veterans," said Glen Taylor, the M.C. at the Owensboro Memorial Gardens event.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Volunteers
wevv.com

Fairfield mayor passes away

Fairfield, Illinois Mayor Mike Dreith passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 65. Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge announced the news to his Facebook page. "Mayor Mike Dreith passed away suddenly," Mayor Judge said. "Prayers for his family and friends. Mike was a great guy. Dreith had a long...
FAIRFIELD, IL
WTVW

Commission offers plan to end homelessness in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- In 1962, President John F. Kennedy launched an ambitious mission, one that would land a man on the moon within a decade. Now, sixty years later- Evansville’s Commission on Homelessness offered their latest ambitious proposal to United Neighborhoods of Evansville, one that would end homelessness in the city within ten years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Some Local 6 counties seeing rise in COVID cases, health department director believes CDC map for McCracken County is incorrect

PADUCAH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says McCracken County currently has high COVID-19 community levels. But Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster believes there's an error with the data. Koster declined to be interviewed on camera, but he told us via text message that he...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Dubois Co. Health Department offering back to school vaccination clinic

The Dubois Co. Health Department (DCHD) will be offering free vaccines for incoming 11th & 12th graders in June and July. The DCHD will be offering the Menquadfi (MCV4) and the Bexsero (MenB) vaccines this Summer at their drive thru location. A dose of MCV4 (meningococcal) is required prior to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Road work will begin next week on I-69 in Henderson

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur. The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Park reopening its campgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Audubon Park is reopening its campgrounds on July 1 after being closed for several years. The campground has been closed for the dam to be repaired at the park lake. Park officials also say work to upgrade the campground has been completed. Work was completed to make sure that electric, water […]
AUDUBON PARK, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County residents petition annexation

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — For nearly a year, Newburgh town officials have been working on a plan to annex over 700 homes into the town limits. But now, after a lot of opposition, that plan could potentially be de-railed. Ever since the talks of the Newburgh annexation even began, many Warrick County residents were voicing […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson music festival provides “intimate” atmosphere

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to see several intimate and unique music performances in the Tri-State, the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival might just be what you’re looking for! Four nights of acoustic live performances are coming to Henderson’s historic downtown. Officials with the event say you will be captivated by some of […]
HENDERSON, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy