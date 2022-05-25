ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

East Tennessee counselor offers tips for talking to kids about school shootings

wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Watts Bar lone source of a nuclear weapon material; TVA increasing production. That naturally occurring isotope – tritium – has only one public U.S. industrial producer: Watts...

www.wvlt.tv

fox17.com

Government property from national park in Tennessee stolen, destroyed

ONEIDA, Tenn. -- A burglary and theft of government property within Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is being investigated. Two males broke into Blue Heron Train Depot facility early Friday causing significant damage to multiple facilities, according to the National Park Service. They also reportedly stole and destroyed government property.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Carbon monoxide detectors not required in Tennessee homes

David Rigsby with Fisher Tire Company says a way to get the best bang for your buck is to make sure your tire pressure is correct. Democratic candidates debate in Knoxville as governor’s race heats up. Updated: 5 hours ago. Democratic candidates debate in Knoxville as governor’s race heats...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
wvlt.tv

Ceremony held to add names to first responder memorial in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - More names have been added to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial. Since 2007, the memorial has been in Richmond, near the Department of Criminal Justice Training Center. It was moved there after the original memorial became too small for all the names that were being added.
RICHMOND, KY
wvlt.tv

Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kingsport Times-News

What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

If you've got a hankering for Maine lobster, especially the New England seaside staple Lobster Roll, track down The Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee. It sits up for stops day-by-day across Northeast Tennessee and also features crab, shrimp, ahi tuna, and stuff avocados.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added Memorial Day enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols statewide during this year's Memorial Day holiday period. According to a release, the THP will hold saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and deadly crashes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Government Technology

Tennessee County Seeks Analytical Approach to Flooding

(TNS) — Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) met with Wilson County officials on Tuesday evening to discuss area floodplains and how the county can more effectively stand up against damaging flood scenarios. William Terry, a water resources section chief with the Corps, outlined how a detailed...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Investigation into fatal accident near the hospital continues

TOP PHOTO: An expectant mother lost her life in this Wednesday afternoon wreck. However, her newborn is alive following an emergency C-section at the Tennova La Follette Medical Center Emergency Room. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Quick moving members of the medical community swiftly came together just after 1pm today to...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
localmemphis.com

Workers' advocates turned away at Dollar General meeting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company's shareholder meeting Wednesday in Tennessee where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements. The Rev. William Barber II told The Associated Press he...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

16 Top Lakes in Tennessee

Enjoying the outdoors is easy in Tennessee, given its moderate climate and many scenic lakes. Fishing is a particularly popular sport throughout the state, as its bodies of water both large and small provide outstanding opportunities for anglers to catch bass, walleye, sunfish, crappie and trout. Lakeside campgrounds are packed with families in the summer months when temperatures soar and school is out for the season, but spring and fall are also popular months for sleeping under the stars. With state parks offering RV campsites and cabin rentals through the colder months, even a winter adventure at the lakes isn't out of the question.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Spring Hill, Tennessee one of 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to new Census numbers

(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.
SPRING HILL, TN
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE

