Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach budget proposal includes 3% raise for employees

By Ben Hestad
 4 days ago

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach town council heard the first reading of a new budget, which includes a three percent increase for town employees.

William Shanahan, Surfside Beach town administrator said the budget includes proposed fee increases and a three percent cost of living increase for town employees.

When Councilman William Kinken asked if he thought the increase was enough, Shanahan said he did not.

“You’re asking my personal opinion? No, sir,” Shanahan said. “But again, that’s why we like to have the workshop and display what is felt, because this isn’t Bill Shanahan and this isn’t Diane (King) putting this together, this is all the department heads.”

The first reading of the budget ordinance was passed unanimously and will move to second reading at a later council meeting.

