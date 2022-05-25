ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Britt leads, runoff likely in Alabama GOP Senate primary

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 4 days ago

Katie Britt, the former president of the Business Council of Alabama, is leading the pack in the Republican Senate primary election in Alabama, but she appeared unlikely to surpass the 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff next month.

Britt received 54.4% of the vote as of Tuesday evening, compared to 28.5% for Rep. Mo Brooks and 23.2% for Mike Durant, according to preliminary results.

The three are the top contenders vying for the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, a Republican who was first elected to the Senate in 1986.

Britt, a former chief of staff for Shelby, began rising in the polls in late April and pushing past Brooks and Durant, a businessman and former Army helicopter pilot whose capture in Somalia was chronicled in “Black Hawk Down.”

Brooks, who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and then lost it, fell behind Durant and Britt in the polls early. Trump pulled his support in March.

The top two finishers will face off in a runoff election on June 21.

Alabama Senate GOP candidate Mike Durant is a former Army helicopter pilot.
AP Photo/Kim Chandler
Rep. Mo Brooks discusses with the media after voting in Alabama’s state primary in Huntsville on May 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Durant said Monday that he expected the race to go to a runoff.

“It is very likely there will be a runoff. It is very difficult to get 50%, plus one with three close candidates competing,” Durant told WAFF, adding that if he fails to make the cut he would throw his support to Brooks.

Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson are vying for the Democratic Senate nomination.

Comments / 0

New York Post

