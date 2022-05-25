Miller County, Ark., primary polls run smoothly

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.

JEFFERSON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO