Miller County, Ark., primary polls run smoothly

waldronnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. – Polls are running smoothly on Tuesday for...

www.waldronnews.com

KTBS

Texarkana students make history as Arkansas' first elementary-level honor society

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The National Honor Society is the oldest and best-known student recognition programs in the nation. It was founded in 1921. A group of Texarkana elementary students are making history with the organization in the state of Arkansas. Administrators with North Heights Community School began looking at the...
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

Carry the Load walks through Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Members of Carry the Load are walking through Texarkana Thursday to spread the message about the true meaning of Memorial Day. There are five relay teams walking on a cross-country journey about 20,000 miles through 48 states. KTBS caught up with the Carry the Load bus on...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced for pandemic funds fraud

Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Jones gets Parks scholarship to attend SouthArk

Chasity Jones of Magnolia, a criminal justice major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Dr. Kermit Parks Public Service Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. She is a 2021 graduate of Emerson High School. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
MAGNOLIA, AR
kwhi.com

GAS PRICES DOWN FROM LAST WEEK FOR MEMORIAL DAY

While gas prices are down in Texas from a week ago, they are still much higher this Memorial Day weekend than where they were last year. In Brenham, the average price sits at $4.27, with low of $4.08 and a high of $4.60. Surveying the metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers...
BRENHAM, TX
Power 95.9

Largest Fireworks Display Ever in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSLA

Texarkana first responders rescue kitten from drain pipe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A little-bitty kitten was rescued by a team of Texarkana firefighters on Thursday afternoon. Christina Tutt posted in the Texarkana Animal Coalition Facebook group that they were alerted to a kitten stuck in a drainpipe near the Neighborhood Walmart on College Drive. Crews removed the cover...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Truck Accident On Highway 32 On Millwood Dam

At least one person was injured when a log truck overturned on state highway 32 on Millwood Dam near the River Run East entrance Friday around 4 pm. It appeared the truck had some fire damage. The driver was taken for medical treatment via Pafford. The road was blocked for quite some time. Departments responding included Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and Saratoga VFD. Red River Wrecker was also dispatched.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Plastic bags contaminate recycling in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Waste managers in Texarkana, Texas say they are seeing high levels of contaminated materials in residents’ recycling bins. Waste Management Public Sector Solutions Manager Doug Sims says the current contamination rate is 15 to 16%. “Our goal is to have no more than 10%,”...
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

HPD Arrests May 18 – May 22

Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving. On May 18, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jaylon Gulley, 22, Texarkana, AR. Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged theft by receiving. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Gulley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
TEXARKANA, AR

