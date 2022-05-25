Miller County, Ark., primary polls run smoothly

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County natives Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley are headed to a runoff in the race for Miller County Sheriff. During the open primaries Tuesday, Deputy ward received 1,894 votes, Detective Easley received 1,620, and Chief Deputy Mark Lewis received 1,506. Since neither candidate received most of the votes, Ward and […]
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The National Honor Society is the oldest and best-known student recognition programs in the nation. It was founded in 1921. A group of Texarkana elementary students are making history with the organization in the state of Arkansas. Administrators with North Heights Community School began looking at the...
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has cautioned swimmers and fishermen at Lake Columbia to be on the lookout for alligators. “The alligators are on the move and have been seen at several locations, including the swimming area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The swimming beach...
JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
Hey Texarkana: We already know, or should already know, just how dangerous yard clippings left in the street are to motorcycle riders, but the question is, is it illegal? Let's find out. It's a little complicated, but the short answer is, "Yes". It is illegal to leave your yard clippings...
TEXARKANA, Texas - Members of Carry the Load are walking through Texarkana Thursday to spread the message about the true meaning of Memorial Day. There are five relay teams walking on a cross-country journey about 20,000 miles through 48 states. KTBS caught up with the Carry the Load bus on...
Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
Chasity Jones of Magnolia, a criminal justice major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Dr. Kermit Parks Public Service Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. She is a 2021 graduate of Emerson High School. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
The Arkansas State Tourism just published an article featuring a town in Arkansas that they call not only one of these most unique towns in the state but also the best of four states all rolled up into one. The town? Texarkana, Arkansas. The article goes into what makes this...
South Arkansas hunters will see their first bear-hunting season in modern times later this year, although a conservative quota will be in effect. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this week added open hunting seasons in Bear Zones 3 and 4 for the first time since modern-day bear hunting was instituted.
While gas prices are down in Texas from a week ago, they are still much higher this Memorial Day weekend than where they were last year. In Brenham, the average price sits at $4.27, with low of $4.08 and a high of $4.60. Surveying the metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers...
Permits issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission include a deep well in southern Columbia County. Baker Oil LLC of San Augustine, TX is the operator and contractor for the Campbell 2 No. 1, 1,592 feet FNL and 1,694 feet FEL in Section 2-20S-22W in a wildcat location in Columbia County.
If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
EL DORADO, Ark. — The story of 'El Dorado Jane Doe' is a case that's been actively investigated since 1991, when an 'unidentified' woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on July 10 on that year. Now, nearly 31 years later and Arkansas investigators have officially closed Kelly's case-- identifying...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A little-bitty kitten was rescued by a team of Texarkana firefighters on Thursday afternoon. Christina Tutt posted in the Texarkana Animal Coalition Facebook group that they were alerted to a kitten stuck in a drainpipe near the Neighborhood Walmart on College Drive. Crews removed the cover...
At least one person was injured when a log truck overturned on state highway 32 on Millwood Dam near the River Run East entrance Friday around 4 pm. It appeared the truck had some fire damage. The driver was taken for medical treatment via Pafford. The road was blocked for quite some time. Departments responding included Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and Saratoga VFD. Red River Wrecker was also dispatched.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Waste managers in Texarkana, Texas say they are seeing high levels of contaminated materials in residents’ recycling bins. Waste Management Public Sector Solutions Manager Doug Sims says the current contamination rate is 15 to 16%. “Our goal is to have no more than 10%,”...
Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving. On May 18, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jaylon Gulley, 22, Texarkana, AR. Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged theft by receiving. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Gulley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
